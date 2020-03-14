Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.