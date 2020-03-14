Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.37.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

