Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

NYSE EOG opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EOG Resources by 466.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 85.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

