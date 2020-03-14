Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,369,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.