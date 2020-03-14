Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted by Piper Sandler

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $23.11 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,886.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

