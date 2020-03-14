Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.