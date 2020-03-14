Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QIWI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $780.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.