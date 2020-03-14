Quanterix Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanterix in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

QTRX stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $518.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $40,258.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,212.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $37,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,560.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

