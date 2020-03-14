Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

RRC opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.99. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

