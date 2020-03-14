Raymond James Weighs in on Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$147.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE FNV opened at C$121.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$93.24 and a one year high of C$163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$150.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.07.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 967,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,435,155.48. Also, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,820.09. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,089.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

