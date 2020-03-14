Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RRR. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,387,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

