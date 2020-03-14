Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

News headlines about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Reliability has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Get Reliability alerts:

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.