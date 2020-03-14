Repay (RPAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPAY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $683.72 million, a P/E ratio of -62.88 and a beta of -0.06. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

