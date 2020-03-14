Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In related news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock worth $2,312,384 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 224.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.