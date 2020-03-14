Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $398.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.73. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

