Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Associated Banc (NASDAQ:ASB) Financial Review

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Associated Banc pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 25.98% 11.46% 1.46% Associated Banc 20.79% 9.17% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 2 5 0 0 1.71

Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.73%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY $355.89 million 2.01 $91.70 million N/A N/A Associated Banc $1.55 billion 1.39 $326.79 million $1.97 7.03

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Summary

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY beats Associated Banc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, and multi-family loans, as well as equipment financing; construction and land development loans; Internet and correspondent lending; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and dealer floor plan, consumer indirect automobile, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 45 full-service banking centers, including 32 banking centers in Kentucky; 7 banking centers in Florida; 3 banking centers in Indiana; 2 banking centers and 1 loan production office in Tennessee; and 1 banking center in Ohio. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 230 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

