Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Horizon North Logistics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday.

HNL opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

