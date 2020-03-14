Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Progressive Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Progressive by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,135,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

