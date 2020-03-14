Research Analysts Set Expectations for Krystal Biotech Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 58.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $866.51 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

