Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

RVNC stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 93,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

