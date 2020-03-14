Reviewing Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Avalon Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 5.58 $21.25 million N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials $40,000.00 256.64 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 4.92, meaning that its share price is 392% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials -1,709.52% -2.03% -1.93%

Summary

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

