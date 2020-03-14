Reviewing First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 2.16 $198.07 million $2.14 7.56 Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 1.62 $171.04 million $1.35 7.09

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Financial Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hope Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.99%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp 26.81% 9.56% 1.47% Hope Bancorp 23.29% 8.54% 1.11%

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Hope Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.