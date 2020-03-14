Reviewing Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and Telekom Austria (NYSE:TKAGY)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.10 billion 2.50 $1.24 billion N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 0.82 $366.24 million $1.10 11.41

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 7.15% 12.92% 3.88%

Dividends

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Telekom Austria pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

