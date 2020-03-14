Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 921,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 212,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

