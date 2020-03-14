Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold”

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $406,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $5,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

