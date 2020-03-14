Roth Capital Downgrades Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) to Hold

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PHX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.66.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 8,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $117,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

