Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target to GBX 120

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTN. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Restaurant Group to an add rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 150 ($1.97).

RTN opened at GBX 49.64 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.30 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of $274.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Group will post 2143.9999353 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

