Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target to $8.50

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Tervita has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Get Tervita alerts:

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.