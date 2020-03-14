Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

