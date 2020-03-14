Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Insider Ashe Windham Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) insider Ashe Windham purchased 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,545.12).

RICA stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.75. Ruffer Investment Company Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 231 ($3.04). The company has a market cap of $404.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.71%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

