Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

