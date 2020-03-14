Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 164,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

