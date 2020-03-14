Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.69. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $67.77 and a twelve month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,390,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

