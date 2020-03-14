Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sanchez Midstream Partners stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

