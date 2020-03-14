SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $39.03 on Friday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.45.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

