Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 382.9% from the February 13th total of 869,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $3.88 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

SAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

