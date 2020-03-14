SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $108.35 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $100.23 and a one year high of $140.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

