Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $366.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

