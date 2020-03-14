Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $82.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

