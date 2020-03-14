Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 38798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,790,000 after buying an additional 290,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

