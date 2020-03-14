SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.16. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SeaSpine by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

