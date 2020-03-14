Selective Insurance Group to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

