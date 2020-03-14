Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $40.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 189520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMTC. BWS Financial cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $265,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,744 shares in the company, valued at $994,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,615. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,641,000 after purchasing an additional 98,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 374,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

