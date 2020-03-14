Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SVT opened at $7.97 on Friday. Servotronics has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

