Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 45236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

