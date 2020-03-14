Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.68.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $564.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.96. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $417.49 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.