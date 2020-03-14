Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Grows By 16.2%

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 963,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Essent Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Essent Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESNT opened at $37.64 on Friday. Essent Group has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

