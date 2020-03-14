Short Interest in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Expands By 16.2%

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 364,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIN. Sidoti cut their price target on Insteel Industries from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $13.83 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 million, a PE ratio of 138.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 466,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

