Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Expands By 562.2%

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 562.2% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

