Short Interest in Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Decreases By 83.3%

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Georgia Financial by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of Southwest Georgia Financial stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Southwest Georgia Financial has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

About Southwest Georgia Financial

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

